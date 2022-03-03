Bringing back mortal remains a challenge because of space constraints: Bellad

“Evacuating stranded students from Ukraine is challenging as it is a warzone. And bringing a body will be more challenging and difficult as it requires more space,” Arvind Bellad, MLA, has said.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of a function in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Bellad said a coffin would require more space in an aeroplane, taking the place of eight to 10 students. “It is a challenging and difficult situation. And bringing back the body may require more time,” he said when asked about the possibility of bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar who was killed in Ukraine.

He said the Indian Government had made arrangements for food and accommodation for students at Romania and Poland but the major challenge was to to cross the Ukraine border and reach Romania. Very soon, all those reaching Romania would be brought back and the parents need not worry, he said.

Artificial scarcity

Mr. Bellad blamed the Medical Council of India (MCI) for the development of Indian students going to countries like Russia and Ukraine for medical education.

“MCI is a private entity like BCCI. It has been creating an artificial scarcity of MBBS seats leading to escalation of the cost of medical education in the country. As commoners afford such huge fees and they they are therefore going to countries like Ukraine where medical education is available at affordable cost,” he said.

The MLA even accused the MCI of indulging in large-scale corruption.