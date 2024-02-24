GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bring to power those who respect the Constitution: Siddaramaiah

‘It is the duty of every government to successfully and respectfully follow the articles of the Constitution of India, instead of altering it’

February 24, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Bageshree S
Participants taking oath during Constitution and National Unity Convention organized by The Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka at Palace Ground in Bengaluru on Saturday, 24 February 2024.

Participants taking oath during Constitution and National Unity Convention organized by The Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka at Palace Ground in Bengaluru on Saturday, 24 February 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Justice V. Gopal Gowda, Justice H.N. Nagamhan Das, chairman, Minister for IT/BT, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj during Constitution and National Unity Convention organised by the Social Welfare Department at Palace Ground in Bengaluru on Saturday 24 February 2024

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Justice V. Gopal Gowda, Justice H.N. Nagamhan Das, chairman, Minister for IT/BT, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj during Constitution and National Unity Convention organised by the Social Welfare Department at Palace Ground in Bengaluru on Saturday 24 February 2024 | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged people “not to tolerate defamation against the Constitution” and bring to power “those who respect the Constitution.”

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day Constitution and National Unity Conference organised by the Social Welfare Department to commemorate 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India, he said, “It is the responsibility of every government to eradicate inequality in the country. Dr. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, understood what was needed for this country.”

The Chief Minister said that a political democracy can succeed only when it rests on the foundations of social democracy. “It is the duty of every government to successfully and respectfully follow the articles of the Constitution of India, instead of altering it,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also released a special cover commemorating 75 years of the Constitution being adopted. Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, led the audience in the reading of the Preamble at the event. On the same occasion, the Chief Minister distributed prizes and mementos to Tumkur, Davangere, Mysore, Kodagu, and Bellary districts for organising the best activities.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said that over the last month, the State government had organised several initiatives aimed at increasing citizens’ awareness of the constitution, including jatha in all the districts from January 26 to February 23, with 1,025 special events, covering 5,600 Gram Panchayats.

The event concludes on Sunday at Palace Grounds with a set of sessions on various themes around the Constitution.

