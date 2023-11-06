Bring pressure on govt. to implement internal reservation, says Muniyappa

November 06, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stirring up the internal reservation issue, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa on Monday urged the Madiga community leaders to bring pressure on the government to clear the A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation in the Cabinet and place it before the legislature.

“There is a need for intense agitation for the implementation of the Sadashiva Commission recommendation. Lay siege to your local legislator’s home. Do not allow them to hold programmes. As a Minister I am telling you this,” he said in his address at the meeting of leaders of Karnataka Adijambava Cultural Committee here.

He said, “In the next 15 days, 100 persons should go to the legislator’s home and 1,000 people should approach the district in-charge Minister with petition seeking implementation of the report. This has to happen before the legislature session commences on December 4.”

Stating that the Congress had promised to implement the commission report both in the election manifesto and Aikyata Samavesha in Chitradurga, the Minister said that Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister are in favour of implementing it. “Community leaders should go in a delegation to meet them and ask our quota. The community should be represented in appointment of vice chancellors and also in appointment to boards and corporations. The Kanthraj Committee report (socio economic survey) should also be implemented to provide justice to people from the backward and most backward communities,” he said.

Congress leader and former Minister H. Anjaneya said that injustice has been meted out to the community, and that there was a need to take to streets to fight for the rights. “By implementing Sadashiva Commission report, Government should implement the sixth guarantee to provide internal reservation,” he said. Among others present were KPCC Working President B.N. Chandrappa and Congress Rajya Sabha member L. Hanumanthaiah.

