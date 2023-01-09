Bring out more books in Kannada on various branches of knowledge, says science writer

January 09, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Haveri

The Kannada-speaking community needs to be empowered by exposing it to current developments on the global level. To ensure this, there is a need to bring out more books in Kannada on various branches of knowledge, scientist and science writer M.R. Nagaraj said in Haveri on Sunday.

“By this, I do not mean only translation. We should also inspire more Kannada-speaking professionals in various walks of life to share their domain knowledge by writing books about their skills and experiences,” he said.

He was speaking at a session on Kannada and technology at the All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.

He also urged writers to use simple language while explaining scientific concepts so that they are widely understood. Kannada will be strengthened if we allow it to assimilate more and more technical terms and words with specific meanings from other languages. Some people oppose this. But that is not right. A language becomes weak when it stops accepting terms from other languages, he said.

He urged the State government to appoint a standing committee to oversee development of science writing in Kannada.

Avinash B., digital journalist, spoke of the growth of Kannada in digital media. He pointed out that increased use of social media and acceptance of Unicode had proved to be a boon for Kannada. He urged the government to organise awareness creation workshops, training sessions and sensitisation programmes about the use of new media among the general public, especially the youth.

He urged youth to increase the use of Kannada in social media.

Kshama Bhanuprakash, IT professional, urged writers, activists, social scientists and youth to take up archiving of native knowledge and rare books and manuscripts. “Rather than worrying over the trend of reduced reading habits among the youth, we should use IT-enabled tools to document our culture and archive our books and paintings. We should use video tools to document the local arts, culture and cuisine,” she said.

Udayshankar Puranik, IT consultant, said that most people are shying away from using Kannada on online forums, machines and equipment. “For example, ,most people do not use Kannada in ATMs, even though it is available. In fact, Kannada is the second Indian language to be introduced in ATMs. We should understand that it works on the use-it or lose-it principle. If we stop using Kannada on such equipment, it will be removed in the near future,” he said.

He urged the Union government to offer its skill training programmes in Kannada medium. He spoke in favour of offering professional education courses such as engineering and technology in Kannada. He urged the government to promote Kannada learning in foreign universities and colleges.