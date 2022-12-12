Bring down fuel prices, demands Shantaveri Gopalagowda Socialist Study Centre in Shivamogga

December 12, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Hassan

The Shantaveri Gopalagowda Socialist Study Centre in Shivamogga has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, considering the decrease in the cost of crude oil in the international market.

Kallur Megharaj, managing trustee of the centre, in a press release issued on Monday, said the crude oil price, which was around $129 per barrel in March earlier this year, had come down to $76 per barrel. However, the price of petrol and diesel had not been reduced.

The use of crude oil increased in the country by 8.4% in November. The demand for fuels had gone up due to increased economic activity. “Considering the global prices, the government should reduce the prices for the benefit of poor people,” he said.