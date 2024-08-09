Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who visited the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district on August 9, reiterated that upgradation of Brindavan Gardens will boost tourism and help generate employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons at KRS, Mr. Shivakumar said 200 acres of land is available for the purpose. A portion of the land will be left untouched for security and safety of the dam. The project will come up on the remaining portion of the land, he added.

This will help generate tens of thousands of jobs in the future. In anticipation of growth in tourist footfalls, the road will be upgraded to a four-lane highway. “This apart, drainage system and drinking water supply will be ensured so as to draw more tourists to Brindavan Gardens and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has earmarked ₹2,000 crore for the project. Guidelines have been prepared on upgrading the Brindavan Gardens without compromising on its heritage value. ‘’There will be no danger to the dam. On the contrary, its reputation will be further enhanced besides giving an impetus to economic development,” Mr. Shivakumar added.

“The proposed Cauvery Aarti, on the lines of Ganga Aarti in Uttar Pradesh, will be incorporated in the project to upgrade Brindavan Gardens. A suitable place would be identified for the aarti,” said Mr.Shivakumar.

Update on Mysugar factory

The Deputy Chief Minister held talks with local leaders from Mandya district on how best to expand the historic Mysugar Factory with the thrust on ensuring that it attained financial stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’There have been discussions with the technical committee on whether a new unit should be established, or if new machinery and facilities could be created in the existing factory,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

‘’Our future plan is to expand the factory’s capacity to crush 10,000 tonnes of sugarcane per day against its present capacity of 5,000 tonnes. The technical committee has suggested that steps be taken to ensure that the unit operates at its full capacity before it is expanded,” he added.

Mr. Shivakumar said augmenting the capacity of the factory is not a major issue as much as ensuring a steady supply of sugarcane. He underlined the imperative of the sugar factory attaining financial self-sufficiency. ‘’In addition to Mysugar, there are five other sugar mills in the district, all of which must be made sustainable,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

Citing feedback from the officials, Mr. Shivakumar said that due to drought and agricultural distress, a large number of farmers have quit sugarcane cultivation. “They are scouting for alternative crops while 2,000 farmers are keen to take up sugarcane cultivation. It was important that farmers get a fair price for the crop cultivated,” Mr. Shivakumar added.

He was accompanied by Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy and MLA P. Ravikumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.