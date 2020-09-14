Brindavan Gardens to be thrown open for visitors from Sept. 16

The Brindavan Gardens near here will be thrown open for visitors from September 16 for the first time since it was closed due to COVID-19 lockdown in March this year.
Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Raju M.B. told The Hindu that the government had finally permitted the reopening.
Instructions have been issued to the agency manning the entrances to ensure proper safety measures are adopted by the visitors. “We will not allow people without masks. Also, crowding will not be allowed by the visitors at any place so that proper social distancing norms are practised”, he said.
However, officials at KRS reservoir said they do not expect tourists in large numbers. Citing the poor turnout of visitors at Mysuru palace and Mysuru zoo, the two other main attractions for tourists in and around Mysuru, the officials said Brindavan Gardens too is unlikely to attract many visitors.
Meanwhile, Brindavan Gardens presents an immaculate view while the water has reached the brim in KRS reservoir.
Mr. Raju had written to the State government seeking permission for reopening on September 1. But, in view of the Centre’s latest relaxation in the lockdown guidelines to permit reopening of entertainment parks, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya District M.V. Venkatesh has given permission for reopening of Brindavan Gardens, said Mr. Raju.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath