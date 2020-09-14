Brindavan Gardens to be thrown open for visitors from Sept. 16

The Brindavan Gardens near here will be thrown open for visitors from September 16 for the first time since it was closed due to COVID-19 lockdown in March this year.

Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Raju M.B. told The Hindu that the government had finally permitted the reopening.

Instructions have been issued to the agency manning the entrances to ensure proper safety measures are adopted by the visitors. “We will not allow people without masks. Also, crowding will not be allowed by the visitors at any place so that proper social distancing norms are practised”, he said.

However, officials at KRS reservoir said they do not expect tourists in large numbers. Citing the poor turnout of visitors at Mysuru palace and Mysuru zoo, the two other main attractions for tourists in and around Mysuru, the officials said Brindavan Gardens too is unlikely to attract many visitors.

Meanwhile, Brindavan Gardens presents an immaculate view while the water has reached the brim in KRS reservoir.

Mr. Raju had written to the State government seeking permission for reopening on September 1. But, in view of the Centre’s latest relaxation in the lockdown guidelines to permit reopening of entertainment parks, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya District M.V. Venkatesh has given permission for reopening of Brindavan Gardens, said Mr. Raju.