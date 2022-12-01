Brindavan Gardens reopens after a long closure over leopard scare

December 01, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors outside a ticket counter at Brindavan Gardens on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a gap of nearly a month, Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru reopened to tourists on Wednesday. The tourist destination was closed after a leopard was spotted in its vicinity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since there was no sighting of the leopard for many days, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited on Wednesday decided to reopen the gardens, keeping a watch and ward as a precautionary measure.

The dam and forest personnel will be deployed at key locations (where the wild cat was spotted) in the dam vicinity to reassure visitors on the precautions taken.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistant Executive Engineer, CNNL, Farooq Ahmed Abu told The Hindu that Brindavan Gardens were reopened after assessing the situation and on the observations by forest authorities.

“However, the CNNL and the Forest Department will continue to keep a watch though we have been told that the leopard might have strayed out of the vicinity,” he said.

Mr. Abu, however, said there are no changes in visiting hours to the tourist spot.

The Forest Department wanted to make a presentation to the district administration, listing out its findings and observations over the leopard scare.

The leopard was first spotted in the third week of October.

The CNNL and the Forest Department had come under pressure from the locals and the elected representatives over the indefinite closure of the gardens and argued that the long closure would harm tourism and the gardens’ reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US