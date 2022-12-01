Brindavan Gardens reopens after a long closure over leopard scare

December 01, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - MYSURU

After a gap of nearly a month, Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru reopened to tourists on Wednesday. The tourist destination was closed after a leopard was spotted in its vicinity.

Since there was no sighting of the leopard for many days, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited on Wednesday decided to reopen the gardens, keeping a watch and ward as a precautionary measure.

The dam and forest personnel will be deployed at key locations (where the wild cat was spotted) in the dam vicinity to reassure visitors on the precautions taken.

Assistant Executive Engineer, CNNL, Farooq Ahmed Abu told The Hindu that Brindavan Gardens were reopened after assessing the situation and on the observations by forest authorities.

“However, the CNNL and the Forest Department will continue to keep a watch though we have been told that the leopard might have strayed out of the vicinity,” he said.

Mr. Abu, however, said there are no changes in visiting hours to the tourist spot.

The Forest Department wanted to make a presentation to the district administration, listing out its findings and observations over the leopard scare.

The leopard was first spotted in the third week of October.

The CNNL and the Forest Department had come under pressure from the locals and the elected representatives over the indefinite closure of the gardens and argued that the long closure would harm tourism and the gardens’ reputation.