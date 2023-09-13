Brindavan Gardens’ new musical fountain to entertain Dasara visitors

September 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

When Dasara tourists visit Brindavan Gardens, one of the top tourist destinations in the region, they can get to enjoy a new musical fountain that has new features.

Being one of the top attractions at the gardens in KRS dam site in Srirangapatna taluk, the fountain, which has been modernised spending a whopping sum to regale the visitors, is ready in its “new avatar” with a high-end technology.

A Mumbai-based agency completed the work on modernising the fountain. The fountain remains at the same place where it existed earlier in the northern side of the garden.

The musical fountain had become obsolete and therefore the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited took up the work of upgrading it adding new features that promised to entertain the visitors.

The work on the musical fountain, which is usually operated from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, began four months ago. A new technology has been used that makes the fountain come alive in various forms to the beats of music.

Sources in the Nigama said the musical fountain work is done and the trial run has to be taken up. “Its regular operation depends on the instructions of the higher authorities. We are awaiting a direction in this regard.”

With the Mysuru Dasara approaching, the authorities will take a decision on when to start the operations of the new fountain. The Brindavan Gardens attract footfall in lakhs during the seasons since it continues to be the one of the favorite sites for tourists coming to witness the celebrations in Mysuru.