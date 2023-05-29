ADVERTISEMENT

Brindavan gardens hit by strong winds, treefall

May 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The popular tourist site in Mandya district was closed temporarily as a safety precaution after vacating the visitors following hailstorm rain; it may reopen on Wednesday after fallen trees and branches were cleared 

The Hindu Bureau

Trees fallen at Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru after rain and strong winds hit the popular tourist destination on Monday afternoon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir near Mysuru, a popular tourist attraction, was temporarily closed after several trees were reported to have been uprooted after rain and strong winds on Monday afternoon.

The gardens were closed after vacating the tourists as a safety precaution for taking up measures to clear the fallen trees and branches on the premises. It is unlikely that the site may be reopened for visitors on Tuesday considering the number of fallen trees and branches that need to be cleared.

“Though the number of tourists was not much when the gardens were hit by strong winds around 4.30 p.m., we had to empty the place to clear trees fallen on the premises. Some fell due to hailstorm rain accompanied by strong winds. If we clear the premises by today, we may reopen on Tuesday. We may possibly reopen on Wednesday,” said Assistant Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. Farooq Ahmed Abu.

The famous site has been witnessing a heavy rush because of the summer vacations. A record number of tourists visited the site on Sunday, it is learnt.

