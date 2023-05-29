Brindavan gardens hit by strong winds, treefall

May 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir near Mysuru, a popular tourist attraction, was temporarily closed after several trees were reported to have been uprooted after rain and strong winds on Monday afternoon.

The gardens were closed after vacating the tourists as a safety precaution for taking up measures to clear the fallen trees and branches on the premises. It is unlikely that the site may be reopened for visitors on Tuesday considering the number of fallen trees and branches that need to be cleared.

“Though the number of tourists was not much when the gardens were hit by strong winds around 4.30 p.m., we had to empty the place to clear trees fallen on the premises. Some fell due to hailstorm rain accompanied by strong winds. If we clear the premises by today, we may reopen on Tuesday. We may possibly reopen on Wednesday,” said Assistant Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. Farooq Ahmed Abu.

The famous site has been witnessing a heavy rush because of the summer vacations. A record number of tourists visited the site on Sunday, it is learnt.

