Brindavan Gardens cynosure of all eyes

June 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The iconic Brindavan Gardens abutting the equally famous Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir built across the Cauvery, was the cynosure of all eyes for the International Yoga Day in Mandya on Wednesday.

The popular tourist spot was packed with yoga enthusiasts and hundreds took part in the event organised by the Mandya district administration. The authorities in Mandya tend to identify historic and iconic tourist spots to conduct the event and in the past it had held yoga day celebrations in front of the Sriranganathaswamy temple.

It was jointly organised by the Mandya district administration in association with Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi, Ayurmattam Ayurveda Health Village and others and evoked good response.

Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, MLA, underlined the importance of yoga and said it should be part of ones lifestyle to ward off diseases. He said it should not be confined to one single day in a year but one should dedicate at least 30 minutes daily to shore up ones physical and mental fitness levels.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar said yoga helps integrate both physical and mental faculties and described India as the yoga guru of the world. It is important to spread yoga across the world and also make it a part of one’s life, he added. He said dedicating 30 minutes to one hour for yoga will help in ensuring both agility and fitness for the rest of the day.

Superintendent of Police N. Yatish said yoga was a stress buster and the police department personnel who work under pressure conditions, should take to yoga to beat the stress. This, he said, would help in better service delivery to the public.

Seers of various mutts in Mandya took part in the event and expressed their happiness that the International Day of Yoga was conducted at Brindavan Gardens. Seer of Chandravana Ashram Sri Trinetra Mahant Shivayogi said yoga ensures better coordination of both body and mind and it was imperative to spread the yoga to the rest of the world. Shivayogi said Yoga was India’s contribution to the world and yoga practice was known to the seers since ancient times.

Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, ADC H.L .Nagaraj and others were present.