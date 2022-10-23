Brindavan Garden reopens after leopard scare

The Brindavan Gardens, abutting the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), was reopened to tourists on Sunday, after entry was barred a day earlier owing to a leopard scare.

A leopard was spotted on the dam on Saturday and it made a dash towards the gardens, which is one of the must-see sites on tourists’ itinerary and hence is generally crowded.

The dam authorities ordered the closure of the gardens and the Forest Department staff combed the area but the animal was elusive. A cage was also placed to trap it.

Farooq Ahmed Abu, AEE, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., said the forest staff conducted the exercise on Sunday also but the leopard could not be tracked nor was there any sign by way of pug marks etc.

The authorities subsequently reopened the gardens in the afternoon.