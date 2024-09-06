Bright Business School to focus on live projects; to hold scholarship tests in three cities

Bright Business School, Hubballi, which is offering MBA courses from this academic year, will conduct ‘Bright Business School Entrance and Scholarship Test’ (BEST) in Hubballi, Karwar, and Vijayapura this month to provide scholarships to students aspiring to pursue MBA.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi along with trustees of the Bright Education Trust G.B. Halyal and Basavaraj Lingashettar, director of the B-School Prasad Roodagi said that BEST would be held in Hubballi on the institution premises on Gokul Road on September 10, at Divekar College in Karwar on September 12, and at Darbar Degree College in Vijayapura on September 17.

Mr. Roodagi said that BEST was being conducted to screen students for admission to MBA course and to provide scholarships to the deserving. He said that the B-School had been established with the objective of providing modern management education incorporating all the changes in the changing industrial scenario and for helping students acquire essential management skills and competencies.

Mr. Roodagi said that Bright B-School is different from the others as it would focus on industry requirements by involving practical managers and recruiting organisations and would have student-centric approach. “We will make students work on live projects by taking assignments from local industry and business organisations. The institute will have a separate live projects and consultancy. Faculty members, by involving students, will work on practical management problems, which will be a learning experience,” he said.

He said that apart from training students to be industry ready, the B-School would also have a separate cell from entrepreneurship development to hand hold the students who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

Trustee Anil Lingashettar was also present. For more details, call 9448150146.