ADVERTISEMENT

Brigade Group and Accor launch their second hotel in Mysuru

Published - August 17, 2024 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Property developer Brigade Group and hospitality company Accor launched Ibis Styles Mysuru on KRS road in the city on Saturday.

Ibis Styles Mysuru will be the second hotel of Brigade Group and Accor in Mysuru after Grand Mercure Mysuru.

“Mysuru is a key leisure destination in Karnataka. It is a popular getaway for tourists and a resting point for those travelling to Western Ghats. The number of tourists coming to Mysuru has significantly increased in the last three years, post COVID-19,” said executive chairman of Brigade Group M.R. Jaishankar in a statement here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US