Brigade Group and Accor launch their second hotel in Mysuru

Property developer Brigade Group and hospitality company Accor launched Ibis Styles Mysuru on KRS road in the city on Saturday.

Ibis Styles Mysuru will be the second hotel of Brigade Group and Accor in Mysuru after Grand Mercure Mysuru.

“Mysuru is a key leisure destination in Karnataka. It is a popular getaway for tourists and a resting point for those travelling to Western Ghats. The number of tourists coming to Mysuru has significantly increased in the last three years, post COVID-19,” said Executive Chairman of Brigade Group M.R. Jaishankar in a statement here.