Brigade Foundation begins restoration work of Venkatappa Art Gallery

January 17, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much anticipated restoration work of Venkatappa Art Gallery kicked off on Wednesday. The restoration work will be carried out by the Brigade Foundation of the Brigade Group as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“The restoration work will include repairing the museum’s infrastructure, including civil repairs, public amenities, and enhancing gallery displays as per required standards to help preserve artworks. It will also include improving external landscaping. All this will be done while retaining the museum’s original character,” a statement from Brigade Foundation said.

Following the submission and approval of a restoration proposal several months ago, extensive consultations were held with artists before the plan was finalised. The restoration work is expected to be completed in 10 months’ time.

“The goal is to restore the gallery’s historical appeal while also giving it new landscaping with a fresh and updated look. I have full confidence that the revitalised gallery will make a significant contribution to enhancing the existing rich history of art and culture in Karnataka,” said M.R. Jaishankar, executive chairman, Brigade Group and Lifetime Trustee, Brigade Foundation.

Expressing his happiness that work on the restoration of VAG had already begun just over two months after the State government signed a MoU with the Brigade Group, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil said he was confident that the work will be completed by Dasara this year. “In Karnataka, there are over 25,000 monuments, but only 800 have been officially notified. The remaining 24,000 odd monuments are yet to be notified for protection and restoration under the Adopt a Monument initiative by the government. Our objective is to cover at least 5,000 monuments in the next five years, and we encourage corporates to come forward and participate in these projects. This collective effort will contribute to the preservation of the State’s rich heritage,” Mr. Patil said.

