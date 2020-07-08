Bridge submerged

Belagavi

08 July 2020 17:30 IST

The water level in Doodh Ganga river in Belagavi district rose steadily today with increasing inflow from Maharashtra .

There was a minor increase in the water level in the Krishna river too, officials said .

Advertising

Advertising

The bridge over Doodh Ganga in Manjari village was submerged. However, the connecting areas were not cut off as commuters used an alternative route.

Heavy rains continued in parts of the district, increasing inflow at various reservoirs. The water level in Hidkal dam was 11.85 tmc ft, with an inflow of 11,398 cusecs and the outflow was 102 cusecs. The gross storage in the dam is 13.87 tmc ft.

The storage in Malaprabha was 11.27 tmc ft. against the gross storage of 37. 73 tmc ft. Inflow and outflow was equal at 1,464 cusecs.