Bridge in Malkhed goes under water for the third time in a week

July 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Water flowing over the old bridge built across the Kagina near Malkhed in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The bridge across the Kagina on the State Highway 10 connecting Sedam with Kalaburagi near Malkhed village in Kalaburagi district submerged on three occasions in a week owing to incessant rainfall and with the river overflowing.

Due to incessant rain for the last 24 hours (from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening), the bridge again went under water, affecting traffic movement on Thursday evening.

The bridge submerged on Thursday last when the district recorded continuous rainfall for four days. However, the water level in the river receded the next morning.

The following Tuesday, the bridge was partially submerged, and traffic was stopped till Wednesday afternoon, as the river was swollen with the water flowing above the danger mark.

