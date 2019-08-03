Bridge in danger of being submerged

The bridge across the Krishna near Kollur on the road connecting Raichur, Yadgir, and Kalaburagi is facing the danger of being submerged.

The authorities on Friday stopped vehicles from plying on the bridge as a precautionary measure.

This followed release of water at 2.24 lakh cusecs from Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district. The inflow into the reservoir from Alamatti dam in Bagalkot district was at 2.25 lakh cusecs. The water level in the Basavasagar reservoir stood at 490.9 m against the FRL of 492.25 m.

“Police personnel have been deployed near the bridge at both Kollur (in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district) and Hunadagi (in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district) to caution people against venturing near the river,” an officer said.

Agricultural fields have been flooded by the Krishna waters and cotton and green gram crops have been damaged in some places.