Bridge in danger of being submerged

The bridge across the Krishna near Kollur on the road connecting Raichur, Yadgir, and Kalaburagi is facing the danger of being submerged.
The authorities on Friday stopped vehicles from plying on the bridge as a precautionary measure.
This followed release of water at 2.24 lakh cusecs from Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district. The inflow into the reservoir from Alamatti dam in Bagalkot district was at 2.25 lakh cusecs. The water level in the Basavasagar reservoir stood at 490.9 m against the FRL of 492.25 m.
“Police personnel have been deployed near the bridge at both Kollur (in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district) and Hunadagi (in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district) to caution people against venturing near the river,” an officer said.
Agricultural fields have been flooded by the Krishna waters and cotton and green gram crops have been damaged in some places.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor