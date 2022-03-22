‘Bridge gap between patient and healthcare services for early detection of breast cancer’

Oncologist Shekar Patil delivering the first Dr. A. Shivashankar Memorial Lecture at Khaja Banda Nawaz Teaching and General Hospital in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Expressing concern about rapidly increasing breast cancer cases in India, renowned Oncologist Shekar Patil said that over the last decade, breast cancer has overtaken cancer of the cervix.

He was delivering the first Dr. A. Shivashankar Memorial Lecture organised by Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishthana at Khaja Banda Nawaz Teaching and General Hospital in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Dr. Patil said that lung cancer and breast cancer are the most common cancers worldwide, contributing 12.5% and 12.2% of the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer contributing 10.7% of new cases, followed by prostrate and stomach cancers, he added.

As per a study, approximately 16% of women with breast cancer are diagnosed before the age of 40, 28% of women between 40 and 50 are diagnosed with breast cancer and 36% of women diagnosed with breast cancer are reportedly between 50 and 60.

Dr. Patil stressed on bridging the gap between patients and healthcare services for early detection and diagnosis of cancer cases. Oncologists said that tens of thousands of patients are diagnosed early every year with the most common type of breast cancer in which chemotherapy can be avoided. As per findings, 70% of women diagnosed with the most common type of breast cancer that has not spread to the lymph nodes can forgo chemotherapy without risking their chance of recurrence.

A breast cancer patient has to be thoroughly investigated not only to rule out the presence of metastasis in other parts of the body but also to assess her suitability for surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He also interacted with doctors and students about the diagnosis procedure and the role of surgery. He threw light on how to improve curing rate.

Doctor P.S. Shankar and Md. Moinuddin, Medical Superintendent of Khaja Banda Nawaz Teaching and General Hospital, were present.a