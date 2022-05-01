Bridge course for Indian medical students displaced from Ukraine receives overwhelming response

511 students respond to JSS Medical College initiative

511 students respond to JSS Medical College initiative

The bridge course announced by JSS Medical College for medical students displaced from Ukraine due to war and owing to COVID-19 from China, has received overwhelming response within 24 hours of its announcement.

In all, 511 students from across India of which 321 are from Karnataka, have evinced interest and the course is expected to commence during the second week of May.

This was stated by Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji at whose behest the college authorities explored various ways of helping out the war-affected Indian medical students whose studies have been disrupted.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, the seer said while the students would be allowed to attend the theory classes and all laboratory facilities would also be open to them for free, they can only observe the patients and would not be authorised to examine them or administer treatment under the prevailing norms of medical education.

Apart from Karnataka, students from Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and other places have also evinced interest and sought admission, which is now closed.

Dr. B. Suresh, Pro Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education, said the bridge course would entail four batches of 125 students each who were studying at various levels in Ukraine and China. ‘’These classes will be tailor made after course mapping so that students are taught the subjects relevant to the curriculum being followed in their respective institutions,’ said Dr. Suresh.

At the end of the course the duration of which could vary from four weeks to six or even eight weeks depending on the subjects introduced, the students would be issued a certificate with details of the subjects studied and the assessment of the professors at JSS Medical College based on the evaluation of the individual students. But the certificate by itself could not be used to raise legal claims of recognition etc., and the course was only to ensure that the studies were not disrupted, he added.

Dr. Suresh said the world was moving towards a scenario globally wherein students in one place displaced due to natural disasters owing to climate change or other man-made exigencies like war etc., could enroll to continue their education elsewhere. ‘’We at JSS Medical College are mentally preparing ourselves for such a scenario and offering the bridge course as part of JSS India International Initiative’’, he added.

Dr. Surendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor said the bridge course would help bridge the knowledge and skill gap that was occurring due to lack of contact with teachers and access to laboratories. The students were being helped to bridge the gap and though it was only for a period of one month or a little more, based on the feedback there could be a course correction, he added. Besides, subjects which were currently being taught online, would not be covered to prevent overlapping. While the bridge course was being offered for free, students had to make their own arrangements for accommodation, food etc.

Dr .M. Manjunath, Registrar, Dr. Basavanna Gowdappa, principal, JSS Medical College, were among those present.