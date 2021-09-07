Karnataka

Bridge collapses partially near Yaddalli

Heavy rain has left a trail of destruction in many rural areas of Yadgir district.

Agricultural fields where farmers had taken up red gram, cotton and groundnut cultivation have been destroyed in rain.

Road connectivity to Yaddalli village from Yadgir has been disrupted as a bridge collapsed partially near Yaddalli village.

According to sources, the bridge collapsed partially after a huge quantity of water was discharged from Hattikuni Dam.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy visited the spot. He has deployed staff to prevent people from passing through the partially collapsed bridge.

Meanwhile, residents said that despite the natural disaster, officials from the Revenue department are yet to visit the spot.


