ADVERTISEMENT

Bridge collapses near Karwar in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district; driver rescued

Updated - August 07, 2024 10:26 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 09:34 am IST - HUBBALLI

Following the mishap the adjoining bridge has also been closed and the NHAI authorities have been asked to check the strength and stability of the bridge.

The Hindu Bureau

Bridge across the Kali river near Karwar that connects Goa with Karwar collapsed | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A major bridge across the Kali river near Karwar in Uttara Kannada district that connects Goa with Karwar collapsed during wee hours of Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The mishap occurred around 1.50 a.m. on Wednesday when a tanker that was crossing the bridge fell into the river as the bridge collapsed.

Local fishermen rescued the tanker driver who saved his life by sitting on the top of the submerged tanker. He is now admitted to the hospital and is safe.

Following the mishap the adjoining bridge has also been closed and the NHAI authorities have been asked to check the strength and stability of the bridge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US