Bridge collapses near Karwar in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district; driver rescued

A major bridge across the Kali river near Karwar in Uttara Kannada district that connects Goa with Karwar collapsed during wee hours of Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The mishap occurred around 1.50 a.m. on Wednesday when a tanker that was crossing the bridge fell into the river as the bridge collapsed.

Local fishermen rescued the tanker driver who saved his life by sitting on the top of the submerged tanker. He is now admitted to the hospital and is safe.

Following the mishap the adjoining bridge has also been closed and the NHAI authorities have been asked to check the strength and stability of the bridge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.