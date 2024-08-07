Bridge collapses near Karwar in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district; driver rescued

A major bridge across the Kali river near Karwar in Uttara Kannada district that connects Goa with Karwar collapsed during wee hours of Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

The mishap occurred around 1.50 a.m. on Wednesday when a tanker that was crossing the bridge fell into the river as the bridge collapsed.

Local fishermen rescued the tanker driver who saved his life by sitting on the top of the submerged tanker. He is now admitted to the hospital and is safe.

Following the mishap the adjoining bridge has also been closed and the NHAI authorities have been asked to check the strength and stability of the bridge.