Bridge collapses in Mudigere taluk

A bridge across Hemavathi river near Bankenahalli in Mudigere taluk has collapsed due to heavy rains. The residents of villages nearby have to walk through the gushing waters to reach other places. The residents of Bankenahalli, Chegu, and Kudalli have to travel a long distance to reach Kottigehara or Banakal.

Earlier, the bridge collapsed during the heavy rains last year. Following a demand from the local people, it was repaired temporarily so that vehicles could be used by the travellers in the area. However, last week it collapsed again when it rained heavily. Sundaresh B.S. of Bankenahalli told The Hindu, “With the collapse of the bridge we have to travel four-five kilometres extra to reach Kottigehara.”

The local people have appealed to the elected representatives and the district administration to repair the bridge at the earliest. Somashekhar, assistant executive engineer in-charge of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), said the proposal had been sent to Delhi and it was yet to be approved by the National Rural Roads Development Agency.

The people in the taluk have urged the Public Works Department to take up the work at the earliest.