Bridge collapses during heavy rains

A bridge across a drain near the KSOU regional office in Chikkamagaluru collapsed during heavy rains on Thursday, leaving many students in distress. Around 40 students were writing the exams inside the centre when the bridge collapsed. They were in shock when they came out of the centre after the exam was over.

The Fire and Emergency Services staff members were called in. They helped the students cross the stretch and reach home. However, those who had parked their vehicles inside the campus faced difficulty. Vinod, an autorickshaw driver from Belur, had brought one of his relatives to write the exam. But, he could not take his tri-wheeler out of the campus. He hired a crane on Friday to get his vehicle on the road. “The bridge collapsed because of the poor quality work. Nobody is taking responsibility for the incident. But, I have to pay a heavy price to get my vehicle on the road”, said Vinod.

Several parts of Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru received heavy rains on Thursday evening. The State’s highest rainfall of 119.5 mm in 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Friday was recorded at Thadagani in Shikaripur taluk. Heavy rains lashed Sakleshpur, inundating many roads. Traffic on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway was hit badly. The highest rainfall in Hassan district, 75 mm, was recorded at Tagadur in Arsikere taluk.