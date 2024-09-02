ADVERTISEMENT

Bridegroom dies 15 days after collapsing on his wedding day

Published - September 02, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old bridegroom who is said to have collapsed on his wedding day at his house in Wadi town of Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, failed to respond to treatment and died on Sunday after a fortnight of the incident.

The bridegroom identified as Rajendra Singh Walia, a resident of Pilkamma locality in Wadi, got married to Neha of Ravoor village on August 18. After the wedding ceremony, Rajendra collapsed at his house following a sudden drop in blood pressure.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi city and further referred to Solapur in Maharashtra, where he breathed his last on Sunday. He had been given treatment for 15 days, but he failed to respond.

He is survived by his father, brother, a sister and his newly-wed wife.

