GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bridegroom dies 15 days after collapsing on his wedding day

Published - September 02, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old bridegroom who is said to have collapsed on his wedding day at his house in Wadi town of Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, failed to respond to treatment and died on Sunday after a fortnight of the incident.

The bridegroom identified as Rajendra Singh Walia, a resident of Pilkamma locality in Wadi, got married to Neha of Ravoor village on August 18. After the wedding ceremony, Rajendra collapsed at his house following a sudden drop in blood pressure.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi city and further referred to Solapur in Maharashtra, where he breathed his last on Sunday. He had been given treatment for 15 days, but he failed to respond.

He is survived by his father, brother, a sister and his newly-wed wife.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.