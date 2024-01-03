Bridegroom arrested as he calls off marriage for more dowry

January 03, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Belagavi

A government employee called off his wedding over dowry, only to land up in jail in Khanapur of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Sachin Patil, who works in a Revenue Department office in Belagavi, was to wed a girl from Khanapur.

The bride’s family had agreed to pay him ₹10 lakh in cash and 100 grams of gold, as per demand from the bridegroom’s family.

However, the bridegroom hiked his demand before the ceremonies began and called off the wedding, when the bride’s family refused to accept his demand.

Upset by this, the bride’s relatives complained to the police who arrested the accused under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A team led by Sub-Inspector M.B. Biradar also questioned some eyewitnesses and members of the bride’s family.

