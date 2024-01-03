ADVERTISEMENT

Bridegroom arrested as he calls off marriage for more dowry

January 03, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A government employee called off his wedding over dowry, only to land up in jail in Khanapur of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Sachin Patil, who works in a Revenue Department office in Belagavi, was to wed a girl from Khanapur.

The bride’s family had agreed to pay him ₹10 lakh in cash and 100 grams of gold, as per demand from the bridegroom’s family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the bridegroom hiked his demand before the ceremonies began and called off the wedding, when the bride’s family refused to accept his demand.

Upset by this, the bride’s relatives complained to the police who arrested the accused under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A team led by Sub-Inspector M.B. Biradar also questioned some eyewitnesses and members of the bride’s family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US