GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bridegroom arrested as he calls off marriage for more dowry

January 03, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A government employee called off his wedding over dowry, only to land up in jail in Khanapur of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Sachin Patil, who works in a Revenue Department office in Belagavi, was to wed a girl from Khanapur.

The bride’s family had agreed to pay him ₹10 lakh in cash and 100 grams of gold, as per demand from the bridegroom’s family.

However, the bridegroom hiked his demand before the ceremonies began and called off the wedding, when the bride’s family refused to accept his demand.

Upset by this, the bride’s relatives complained to the police who arrested the accused under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A team led by Sub-Inspector M.B. Biradar also questioned some eyewitnesses and members of the bride’s family.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.