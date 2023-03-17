ADVERTISEMENT

Bribery case: Lokayukta special court sentences revenue inspector to 5-year rigorous imprisonment

March 17, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta special court sentenced G.C. Suresh, revenue inspector in the Kengeri Nadakacheri, to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹4 lakh in a bribery case.

In 2016, Suresh allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh as bribe to transfer the property khata of a farmer of Sulikere village. On September 2, 2016, while accepting the money from the farmer, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police raided and arrested the officer along with the bribe.

The ACB investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court. The Lokayukta special court, which heard the case, sentenced Suresh to five years in jail and ₹4 lakh fine on March 14. In case the convict fails to pay the fine, he will be jailed for an additional four months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US