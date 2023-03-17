HamberMenu
Bribery case: Lokayukta special court sentences revenue inspector to 5-year rigorous imprisonment

March 17, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta special court sentenced G.C. Suresh, revenue inspector in the Kengeri Nadakacheri, to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹4 lakh in a bribery case.

In 2016, Suresh allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh as bribe to transfer the property khata of a farmer of Sulikere village. On September 2, 2016, while accepting the money from the farmer, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police raided and arrested the officer along with the bribe.

The ACB investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court. The Lokayukta special court, which heard the case, sentenced Suresh to five years in jail and ₹4 lakh fine on March 14. In case the convict fails to pay the fine, he will be jailed for an additional four months.

