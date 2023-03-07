ADVERTISEMENT

Bribery case: HC gives interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, tells him to surrender before Lokayukta police within 48 hours

March 07, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Bengaluru 

On March 7, Justice K. Natarajan passed the interim order on a petition filed by the 74-year-old MLA, who has been arraigned as accused number one in the bribery case after his son, Prashanth Madal, was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh from a businessman 

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa who represents Channagiri constituency, in Davangere district, in the Karnataka Assembly. Lokayukta police has filed a case of corruption against the MLA who son has been arrested.

In a temporary relief to BJP MLA K. Madal Virupakshappa, the High Court of Karnataka granted interim anticipatory bail in the alleged bribery case and directed him to surrender before the investigating officer within 48 hours.

The court said that the interim anticipatory bail would be in force till the disposal of petition filed by the MLA seeking anticipatory bail, and adjourned further hearing on the petition till March 17 to enable the Lokayukta police to file objection to the petition. 

The investigating officer should release the MLA, in the event of his arrest, on the MLA furnishing a bond for ₹5 lakh and two sureties for the like sum, the court said while directing the accused MLA not to enter the office of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited (KSDL), to cooperate for the investigation, and not to make any attempt to destroy evidence. 

The arrest of the MLA came at a time when the BJP is asking the electorate in Karnataka to give the party another chance to end corruption in the State. Assembly elections are due in April-May.

The MLA was the chairperson of KSDL. His son was caught taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh allegedly on behalf of the MLA, in the office of the KSDL in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the MLA’s advocate contended that there is no material in the complaint about demand for bribe made by the MLA for award of tender for supply of chemical product by the complainant. 

There was no question of payment of bribe as the tender was already awarded in favour of the complainant, argued his advocate while pointing out that the MLA, who was the Chairman of KSDL, was not part of the tender authority of the KSDL. It was also contended that there is no material to show that the complainant handed over the bribe to Prashanth Madal on the instruction of the MLA.

Advocate for the Lokayukta police sought time to file a statement of objection opposing grant of anticipatory bail while pointing out that there is a clear allegation against the MLA that it was on his instruction that the bribe amount was paid to his son.

