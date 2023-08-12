Bribery allegations levelled by BJP backed contractors, says Dy.CM

August 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Amidst a fresh controversy in connection with the non-payment of bills to contractors of the Bengaluru civic body, Deputy Chief Minister (Dy. CM) and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar alleged that the allegations of bribery levelled against him were by contractors backed by the opposition BJP.

Mr. Shivakumar talking to the press at his residence on Saturday said D. Kempanna, president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, and others had clarified that they have not engaged in such allegations against him. “The accusations of demanding commission to clear bills were levelled by some contractors backed by the BJP,” he said.

The Congress came to power promising corruption-free governance and is committed to delivering the same. The government has a mandate and blessings of the people, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar further said Kempanna is an “honourable man” and he had met him to request clear bills that were pending during the BJP rule. “Why did the BJP not clear the payments of contractors?,” he questioned.

