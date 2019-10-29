Breathing life into long-forgotten ruins

A unique temple belonging to the Hoysala period, which lay abandoned for decades and was in ruins at Somanathapura in Mysuru district, has been taken up for restoration by the State Archaeology Department.

Reckoned to be one of its kind, the Panchalingeshwara temple was completed around 1265 A.D. It is located just about 500 metres from the famous Chennakeshava temple which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

T. Venkatesh, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, told The Hindu that work orders were issued recently and will take about 18 months to complete. The cost has been pegged at ₹3.87 crore and the contractor vested with the responsibility of the restoration has experience in undertaking similar works of monuments under the ASI, he said.

Norms being followed

The ASI norms on restoration of monuments are being followed and the works are being supervised and monitored by senior engineers of the State Archaeology Department. Every dismantled slab and stone has been numbered, its orientation recorded, and will be relaid in the exact position so that there is no change in the orientation of the temple, said Mr. Venkatesh. Other senior officials of the department said though the deadline for completion of the work is 18 months, it excludes the monsoon season during which no civil works can be done. The temple fell into disuse decades ago and was completely neglected despite its historical and architectural importance, and there are agricultural fields spanning around it.

N.S. Rangaraju, convener of INTACH, Mysuru chapter, and former professor of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, said though there are scores of temples of the Hoysala period in the old Mysuru region, there are only two Panchalingeshwara temples with five shrines aligned in a straight line, which makes it a unique example of architecture. The other one is at Govindanahalli in Mandya district and is well-maintained. However, the latter was originally a trikoota — having three shrines to which two additional shrines were added on — while the one at Somanathapura had five shrines since its inception, said Prof. Rangaraju. The other distinct feature of the temple is that the walls and the shikara or the tower are made of granite and not soapstone, he added.

Prof. Rangaraju said Somanathapura was an agrahara during the Hoysala period where five temples were built.

This included a Jain temple of which nothing remains, except an inscription, besides two other temples that are in ruins.