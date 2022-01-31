Breast cancer leads to liver inflammation and fibrosis: JSSAHER study

The study had explored the most possible molecular mechanism behind breast cancer associated co-morbidities

A study by scientists of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) in Mysuru has shown that breast cancer causes liver inflammation (hepatitis) and fibrosis.

The study, which had explored the most possible molecular mechanism behind breast cancer associated co-morbidities, was recently published in the peer review journal Advances in Cancer Biology – Metastasis published by the Elsevier group.

Pointing out that liver is one of the vital organs of the human body, they said liver inflammation and fibrosis may also lead to Hepatocellular Carcinoma (the most common type of liver cancer) while adding that two drugs are available in the market to treat liver inflammation, fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

The study was carried out by Dr. Prasanna Santhekadur, Associate Professor, JSS Medical College, and his PhD students – Nirmala and Varsha D.S. – in collaboration with Dr. Samudyata C.P., an Assistant Professor at JSS School of Life Sciences, and Professor Saravana Babu C. and Sunanda Tuladhar from JSS School of Pharmacy, Mysuru.

According to the researchers, due to increased sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and walking, Westernisation, increase in intake of high calorie diet, the prevalence of obesity, metabolic syndrome and associated cancers are rapidly increasing in Karnataka as well as throughout the Indian sub-continent and across the globe. According to recent studies and reports, breast cancer became the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12% of all new annual cancer cases worldwide. In India, breast cancer has become the most common cancer in women. In 2018, a total of 1,62,468 new cases and 87,090 deaths were reported for breast cancer in India.