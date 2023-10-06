Breast cancer awareness month: Hospitals offer discounts mammography tests

October 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

With October observed as the breast cancer awareness month, two hospitals in Mysuru are offering a 50 per cent discount on mammography tests.

Though breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women, many women can survive breast cancer if it is detected and treated early, said Dr. Y.S. Madhavi, senior radiation oncologist and medical superintendent of Bharat Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO), Mysuru.

Referring to this year’s theme of “Keeping her in picture”, Dr. Sushma Krishnamurthy, General and Laparoscopic surgeon, Kangaroo Care Women and Children’s Hospital, Mysuru, called upon everyone to keep an eye on the well-being of the significant women in their lives.

“Breast cancer is on the rise, both in rural and urban India. Cancer survival becomes more difficult in advanced stages of its growth”, said Dr Madhavi, who also cited the National Cancer Registry of India, to point out that by 2025, there will be 230,000 new cases of breast cancer annually in the country with a notable increase in breast cancer among young women below the age of 40 years.

“The very reason for a low breast cancer survival rate of women in India comes from its lack of awareness and poor early screening and diagnosis. Hence, an awareness programme is organised in various organisations and institutions”, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sushma Krishnamurthy also cited studies to point out that breast cancer casts a significant shadow over women’s health in India, constituting 27 percent of all cancers among females. According to her, studies have indicated that one out of every 28 women will likely grapple with breast cancer during her lifetime.

Multiple factors fuel this alarming incidence, said Dr. Sushma while pointing out that “genetic predisposition plays a role, with some women having an inherited risk”.

Lifestyle factors such as obesity, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption elevate the threat while environmental factors, including exposure to radiation and pesticides, are linked to an increased risk, she said.

She also mentioned that mitigating the risk involves proactive steps. “Early detection remains paramount, with regular mammograms and clinical breast exams serving as crucial tools. In the event of a breast cancer diagnosis, numerous treatment options tailored to the stage and individual health exist. These encompass surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. Swift action and informed choices can lead to successful outcomes in the battle against breast cancer” added Dr. Sushma.

Discount

The Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO), Mysuru, which will be holding a free screening camp between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Saturday of October as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness month, will also be offering a 50 per cent discount on mammography screening test.

Interested persons can undergo the mammography test on all Saturdays of October between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at BHIO, said a statement by Y.S. Madhavi, senior radiation oncologist and medical superintendent of BHIO, Mysuru. More details can be obtained from Nikhil at 77601-08835 and Girish at 97403-52077.

Similiarly, Kangaroo Care Women and Children’s Hospital, Mysuru, will be offering free consultation and 50 per cent discount on mammography at the hospital premises from October 9 to 14 and also from October 25 to 31 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., said its neonatologist and founder of the Hospital Dr. Shekar Subbaiah.

For appointments for free consultation and for further details, interested persons can contact on 7996711177 or 0821-2433030.

