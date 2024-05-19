ADVERTISEMENT

Breast and cervical cancer screening held in Mysuru

Published - May 19, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

More than 100 women underwent screening for breast and cervical cancers during a two-day-long programme organised at Avant BKG Hospitals in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised jointly by the Karnataka State Chapter of Association of Gynaec Oncologists of India, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, Spoorthi Foundation and Poorna Sudha Cancer Foundation, the Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Programme held on Saturday and Sunday was aimed at raising awareness about breast and cervical cancers, which are two most prevalent cancers affecting women, and to provide screening services to the community.

More than 100 women from Spoorthi Foundation, which is the Women’s Wing of Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru, underwent screening, which included mammograms for breast cancer detection and pap smear tests for cervical cancer screening.

Women from 28 to 75 years participated in the screening programme, said a statement from the organisers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Talks on cervical cancer awareness by Premalatha T.S., president elect of Karnataka State Chapter of Association of Gynaec Oncologists of India and breast cancer awareness by Pratima Shankar from Poorna Sudha Cancer Foundation were held on the occasion. The participants had the opportunity to interact with healthcare professions and gain insight into cancer prevention and early detection, the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US