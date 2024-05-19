Breast and cervical cancer screening held in Mysuru

More than 100 women underwent screening for breast and cervical cancers during a two-day-long programme organised at Avant BKG Hospitals in Mysuru.

Organised jointly by the Karnataka State Chapter of Association of Gynaec Oncologists of India, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, Spoorthi Foundation and Poorna Sudha Cancer Foundation, the Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Programme held on Saturday and Sunday was aimed at raising awareness about breast and cervical cancers, which are two most prevalent cancers affecting women, and to provide screening services to the community.

More than 100 women from Spoorthi Foundation, which is the Women’s Wing of Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru, underwent screening, which included mammograms for breast cancer detection and pap smear tests for cervical cancer screening.

Women from 28 to 75 years participated in the screening programme, said a statement from the organisers.

Talks on cervical cancer awareness by Premalatha T.S., president elect of Karnataka State Chapter of Association of Gynaec Oncologists of India and breast cancer awareness by Pratima Shankar from Poorna Sudha Cancer Foundation were held on the occasion. The participants had the opportunity to interact with healthcare professions and gain insight into cancer prevention and early detection, the statement added.