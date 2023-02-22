Breakthrough Science Society criticises introduction of unscientific ‘medical astrology’ course in Ayurveda programme

February 22, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Breakthrough Science Society has criticised the introduction of a course called “medical astrology” by the National Council for Indian Systems of Medicine (NCISM).

The Society, a voluntary organisation committed to the cause of science, culture and scientific outlook, has said that astrology is a set of beliefs with no scientific basis.

The Society stated that the Indian education scenario “has deteriorated so much that nothing seems impossible.” “The most recent example is the NCISM offering a course in medical astrology in the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery programme,” the Society said in its statement.

No medical value

The Society added that distant objects like planets do not affect human physiology or psychology in any way, and the knowledge of planetary placements has no medical value. “This sort of unscientific belief system incorporated into the curriculum will produce medical practitioners with an irrational bent of mind and will undermine medical practice itself,” it said. It said that mixing Ayurveda “with the totally unscientific belief system of Astrology will harm Ayurveda itself.”

The statement issued by the society on Wednesday also quoted Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the National Institute of Ayurveda, stating that this course will help students because “the changes in planets and constellations according to a person’s natal chart have a direct effect on the health and mind of humans.”

“The way Indian education is going under the present regime, many students are finding that the only chance of employment is learning such quackery, as the example of Dr Sharma attests,” the statement said.

It also urged citizens not to be mere onlookers to this “absurd drama” and come forward to register strong protests to protect education and scientific thinking in the country.