Break the Chain of Injustice - peaceful gathering condemns atrocities against women in Manipur

July 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hundreds of people clad in black clothes came together on Sunday for “Break the Chain of Injustice”, a peaceful gathering against the atrocities committed against women in Manipur, and demanded the protection of their rights. The event which was organised by the Women’s Commission and the Archdiocese of Bangalore was attended by women leaders, activists, and speakers who expressed solidarity with the victims of the violence, particularly the Kuki women who were paraded naked on the streets of Manipur on May 4.

Criticising the breakdown of the state apparatus in Manipur, Ruth Manorama, a Bengaluru-based activist said, “We need to break this culture of silence. Violence against women is violence against humanity. While the Constitution of India promises non-discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and gender, Manipur is an example where this is severely breached,” she added.

Priya Francis, secretary of the Women’s Commission of the Archdiocese of Bangalore said, “Women’s issues are the society’s highest priority and deepest concerns. We need to demand justice for the women of Manipur and the women of our country,” she urged.

Many youngsters from Manipur who were rescued from the violence were also present at the event and sang folk songs in Manipuri to share their grief. A memorandum signed by the attendees will be submitted to the President of India, Governor of Karnataka, and National Commission for Women.