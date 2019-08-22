Breached lake inundates farmlands, fish killed

Several thousands of fish were killed and a vast area of land was inundated after the bund of historical Kiraganduru lake in the taluk breached on Wednesday.

The lake is a major source of water for several areas in its vicinity including Kiraganduru, Kallahalli and Indvalu.

According to officials of the Departments of Revenue and Agriculture, the lake has been receiving a huge volume of water following heavy rains in its catchments since past several days.

Dilapidated

The decades-old bund was in a dilapidated condition and the strengthening works were under progress.

The bund had recently developed cracks and before the agencies could repair them, it breached, said the officials.

Several thousands of fish were washed away following the breach.

Fish sold

Villagers from surrounding areas rushed to the place, caught the large number of fish and sold them to the people travelling in vehicles on nearby roads.

A huge volume of silt has accumulated in the lake. It was also one of the reasons for the lake bund breach. The breach will be plugged soon, added the officials.