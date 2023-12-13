Breach of security in Parliament leads to war of words in Karnataka legislature

December 13, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

A discussion taken up to condemn the Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday turned heated in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as the Congress and the Opposition BJP clashed over the issuing of passes to miscreants from the BJP MP’s office.

While members, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condemned the incident, they felt that legislators should be choosy in issuing legislature passes.

Ashok’s response

The House became stormy after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “Prathap Simha is an intelligent man. I do not know why he gave the passes. Opposition leader (R. Ashok) should take responsibility and tell him.” He also asked what was the Opposition leader’s stand on the breach of security in the Parliament.

Immediately, first time legislator Nayana Motamma asked, “What if this had happened from the non-BJP MP office or a MP representing minority community?”

‘Politicising issue’

Mr. Ashok retorted, “I do not know what Mr. Shivakumar is politicising. His brother is also a MP. What if the incident had happened based on the letter issued by him? This is not right.”

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge also joined the attack and said that if the incident had happened based on a letter given by a Congress MP, the BJP members would not keep quiet. Soon Congress members from the back benches too joined in, resulting in chaos, forcing Speaker U.T. Khader to adjourn the business.

When Congress members tried to raise the issue soon after the House reconvened, Mr. Khader said, “Why are you wasting time instead of passing the Bills? We give passes liberally. However, be strict in issuing passes in future.” He also said that the PAs of legislators are powerful and if marshals try to question them, the matter is taken back to legislators.

PM should answer: CM

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The incident serves us a warning. It is better to issue passes to whom we know and take precaution.”

In an earlier statement, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to put the onus of answering questions related to the security on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Parliament building, which is the heart of the nation, is provided with more stringent security than any other place or building. Yet, how did these youths manage to enter the Parliament with smoke canisters? Were any insiders involved in this act? Could there be any involvement of external forces behind the youths’ actions?”

Earlier case in Karnataka legislature

In July 2023, during the Budget session at the Vidhana Soudha of the newly sworn-in government led by Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Legislative Assembly had a security lapse when a man identified as Thipperudrappa loitered around in the Assembly hall and even sat in the seat marked for Janata Dal (Secular) member Karemma Nayak. He walked towards Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and wished him before marshals whisked him away.

Ashok gets little support

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok on Wednesday was left to defend the BJP as the ruling party members launched an attack on the security breach in Parliament. While he argued vociferously against the attack unleashed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, none of his party colleagues tried to defend. Much later, former Ministers Araga Jnanendra and S. Suresh Kumar joined him.

