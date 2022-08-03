Karnataka

Breach of lakes bring misery to K.R. Pet residents

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 03, 2022 19:47 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:47 IST

Many lakes have breached in K R Pet taluk following heavy rains. Santhebachanahalli, Mavinakatte, Koppalu, Doddakyathanahalli, Lokanahalli, Doddasomanahalli, Kikkeri are among the affected villages due to breach of lake bunds.

Some villages have been cut off from the rest of the district due to flooding of the approach roads.

Many houses in the taluk have been flooded besides standing crops being damaged.

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda, who is K..R Pet MLA, inspected the affected areas and directed the officials to take immediate steps for the repair of damaged lake bunds.

He told the people to be watchful as there is a forecast of heavy rains for the next three days. Once the rain recedes, the damaged lake bunds will be repaired, and all assistance will be provided to those whose houses were damaged in the rains and floods, he said.

Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi was present.

