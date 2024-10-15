Brazilian delegation visits CSRTI in Mysuru

A high-level delegation from Brazil visited Central Silk Board’s (CSB) Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) in Mysuru on Monday for an exposure to the field of sericulture.

Director of CSRTI S. Gandhi Doss received the delegates and arranged their visit to different laboratories and mulberry garden in the CSRTI premises to facilitate their exposure to Research and Development (R&D) activities, besides technological innovations in various sericulture activities.

The delegation was headed by the Secretary of Agriculture in the State of Parana, Brazil, Natalino Avance De Souza and comprised president of the Institute of Rural Development of the State Parana, Brazil, Richard Golba, Director of Institutional Relations at Araucaria Foundation, Cristianne Cordeiro Nascimento, Chief of Staff for State for Londrina Region of Parana, Sandra Moya, and Senior Manager at Araucaria Foundation, Jorge Edison Ribeiro.

During an interactive session with senior scientists, the visiting delegates met Divisional Chief of Moriculture C.M. Babu, Divisional Chief of Sericulture Extension Economics and Management (SEEM) R. Bhagya, Scientist D, Production Diversification, Thirupathaiah, and Chief of Training Division Meenal.

After the interactive session, the members of delegation expressed their desire to work jointly with CSRTI for the development of sericulture in Brazil as it provided a good scope for employment and profitability, according a press statement from CSRTI.

The delegates were also impressed with the scope and market for the value products developed out of sericulture, particularly in the area of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Detailed deliberations were also held on seri-business model and its strategies. The discussions held out promise of collaboration in future endeavours in the area of sericulture and joint ventures, the statement said.