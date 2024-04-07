Bravery award winner says she’ll not vote for Pralhad Joshi

April 07, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Hubballi-based Siya Vamansa Khode released an audio clip saying she will not vote for Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as, according to her, he has no regard for national award winners like her. She was awarded national bravery award for children in 2016 by the Indian Council for Child Welfare.

“You have not helped us in any form in these seven years. You did not speak to us even for courtesy’s sake. When my parents brought me to you, you neglected us. Several other MPs call and felicitate national award winners and show some respect. But you did not. I have got voting power for the first time. But I will not vote for you. Why should I vote for you?” she said.

Her father Vamansa Khode confirmed that the audio was recorded by his daughter. “Now, she is pursuing B.Com in a private college here. She recorded her feelings on Saturday and released it on social media,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Ms. Khode in January 2017 for her brave act of rescuing her younger brother who had come in contact with a live wire in 2015.

The young girl had then risked her life to save her brother. She pulled him by his shirt to safety. Later, she started screaming for help. Their parents took the boy to hospital.

On January 23, 2017, Mr. Modi tweeted about her saying, “Siya Vamansa Khode from Karnataka is an inspiration for everyone. Her fearlessness saved her brother from electrocution.”

