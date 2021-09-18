‘Branding of millets, millet products required’

Vice Chancellor of UAS-Dharwad Prof. M.B. Chetti distributing saplings to students during the programme on millets in Dharwad on September 17, 2021.

HUBBALLI

18 September 2021 13:09 IST

Nutri-cereals have to reach large number of consumers: Prof. M.B. Chetti

Vice Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad Prof. M.B. Chetti has said that, along with cultivation of millets, there is need for focussing on value addition, branding and developing millet-based food items.

Presiding over the ‘International Year of Millets 2023’ programme organised at UAS in partnership with ICAR and IFFCO in Dharwad on September 17, Prof. Chetti said that steps should be taken to ensure that nutri-cereals reached a large number of consumers.

Referring to the traditional food habits in the region, former MLA Chandrakant Bellad said that traditionally rice cooked using millets, particularly foxtail millet, was consumed along with buttermilk in rural areas. Training based on value addition to millet, branding and marketing is needed to educate youths, he said.

Prof. Sarojani Karakannavar spoke on ‘Nutri-cereals and their role on human health’ while Prof. Geeta T. threw light on ‘Nutrition home garden’, and Prof. Akkamahadevi Agasimani elaborated on ‘Role of plantation on sustainable agriculture and rural livelihood’.

As part of the programme, millet technologies developed by the Food Science and Nutrition Department of UAS-D were exhibited. Farmers and youths were encouraged to implement nutrition gardening by distribution of seeds and seedlings.

During the programme, 900 seedlings and 150 vegetable seed kits were distributed to farmers and youths. Later, 100 seedlings of jamun, tamarind and curry leaves were planted in the campus. Members of the Board of Management Shashimouli Kulkarni, Yallanagouda Patil and others also addressed the gathering.