Branding needed for regular market: Shettar

HUBBALLI

18 October 2021 20:13 IST

Outlet of micro woman entrepreneurs inaugurated

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that there is a need for proper branding and good networking to ensure that indigenous products, especially those produced by micro woman entrepreneurs, have a regular market.

He was inaugurating Authentic Karnataka outlet of Swavalambi Sakhi Producers Company Limited (SSPCL) at Shirur Park in Hubballi on Monday. Supported by NABARD and Deshpande Foundation, the SSPCL outlet showcases unique, handmade and home-made products from micro woman entrepreneurs.

Referring to how branding helped in ensuring a regular market for consumer products, Mr. Shettar said that it is heartening to note that more than 250 micro woman entrepreneurs have come forward to form their own company and brand their products instead of restricting themselves to a small customer base.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shettar said that such success stories of women from their neighbourhood will motivate more women to take up self-employment and commended NABARD and Deshpande Foundation for the help they extended to micro entrepreneurs.

General Manager of NABARD C.V. Reddy said that supporting artisans meant safeguarding the tradition and culture and also providing livelihood. “And, NABARD is willing to support such women groups who want to form a company and market their products after branding them,” he said. Citing examples, he explained how, with support from NABARD, youngsters are now taking up weaving and other works as a profession.

Briefing about SSPCL, Executive of Deshpande Foundation Sandeep Sabarwal said that the focus is on the best quality practices, building capacities of woman directors and building Authentic Karnataka as a leading brand of the State.

Chief Executive Officer of Deshpande Foundation Vivek Pawar hoped SSPCL will expand to create history similar to the story of the women of Lijjat Papad.

Mayur Kamble of NABARD, Directors of SSPCL, including Prema Puranikmath, and others were present.