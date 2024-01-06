Brand Mysuru Fest to boost city tourism, attract footfall

January 06, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The three-day Mysuru Brand Fest which offers a platform for introducing art and culture of the city and promoting tourism will take off from January 26. The winter flower festival at the palace concluded on December 31 managed to attract a lot of footfall and the ensuing festival also aims to draw maximum footfall with various promotional activities.

“The event offers an ideal platform for promoting Mysuru and its brand value. The fest will provide an opportunity for the visitors to experience Mysuru and its heritage,” said Tourism Department officials here.

The fest will be organised at Open Air Theatre on Manasagangotri campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In connection with the event, the Tourism Department organised a meeting with the stakeholders of the tourism industry at Hotel Mayura, to discuss the fest and seek support from the tourism sector for making the first-ever brand fest a success.

Presiding over the meeting, Joint Director of Tourism, M.K. Savita said the fest will feature various programmes that are centered around Mysuru, the art and culture, and the heritage. The event also features cultural programmes and “Chitra Santhe” will be held in the vicinity of Clock Tower on Manasagangotri campus on January 26.

Chitra Santhe

In addition to “Chitra Santhe”, a painting competition will also be held at the venue. The competition is open for schoolchildren and artists. The winners will get attractive prizes.

At the daylong “Chitra Santhe”, local artists and folk troupes will be performing all through the day to entertain the visitors. Besides getting to see the rich art and culture for which the city is well-known, the people will also get information on the places of tourist importance and guidance for exploring the tourist sites, she explained.

The actual event – Mysuru Brand Fest – will begin on January 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Open Air Theatre. The Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the event. Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil will be present. At 6:30 p.m., music and dance programmes will be organised. Different forms of performing arts will be featured.

The souvenirs, local products, and foods of Mysuru that are popular will be showcased. People engaged in making souvenirs and promoting local culture will be encouraged and permitted to operate stalls near the venue, they said.

Brand Mysuru logo

Ms. Savita urged the stakeholders to use the Mysuru tourism logo and the mascot that was launched recently to strengthen the brand identity of Mysuru. She also urged the stakeholders to encourage their clientele to use the logo.

A flea market will also be featured at the fest. The products exhibited at the market will be available at discounted prices, she said.

Steps have been taken for putting up information on Mysuru brand festivals at the places of tourist importance to encourage the visitors to visit the fest and make it successful, according to the joint director.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.