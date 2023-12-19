‘Brand Mysuru Fest’ in January aimed at driving city’s brand value

December 19, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MYSURU

After launching a new logo for promoting the brand value of Mysuru, the district administration of Mysuru and the Tourism Department will be organising Brand Mysuru Fest in January next year. This is the first such event organised to promote and enhance the brand identify of Mysuru, which has the distinction of being one of the country’s preferred tourist destinations.

At a preliminary meeting held to discuss about organising the fest, here on Tuesday, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who presided over the meeting at Jaladarshini, said all stakeholders have to join hands with the State government to strengthen the brand of Mysuru globally and also to promote the distinctiveness of the city. The fest will be held on January 26, 27 and 28 at the Open Air Theatre on Manasagangotri campus here.

Mysuru is globally renowned for Dasara festivities and also for its tourist destinations, besides certain products that are unique and enjoy a brand value. However, there is a need to boost the brand identity even more effectually. Mysuru’s heritage, art and culture, tourism and other merits it enjoys need to be promoted with greater emphasis, he said.

In this connection, a new logo has been launched which needs to be popularised by its extensive use by the government, aided and private institutions, he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the Brand Mysuru Fest projects Mysuru’s heritage and brand value. A slew of events will unfold during the fest including cultural and folk performances, chitra santhe, sale and exhibition of brand Mysuru products under one roof, food festival, fashion show (for sales promotion of various brand by the trade and business establishments), kite flying festival, rock band performances and so on.

The DC said parking for the festival has to be neat and convenient for the visitors and tourists. All basic facilities have to be provided with 24x7 cleanliness at the venue. The objective of the cultural and entertainment programmes has to be to engage the audiences.

Mysuru got the new logo besides a tagline for brand promotion. A mascot called Gajju which features an elephant with Mysuru Petha and clad in “panche” or dhoti, has also been created to portray and connect to the city. The logo is accompanied by the tagline “Our Heritage Your Destination” and will be used in all promotional activities pertaining to Mysuru tourism. The logo and the tagline were released by Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil recently. The logo includes two caparisoned elephants placed alongside with the mythical bird “Gandabherunda” which was also the insignia of the erstwhile Mysuru kingdom.

Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita urged the stakeholders to make use of the logo and mascot besides other identities of the city for brand promotion. She said locations had been identified for putting up logo and tagline for brand building. Traffic signal junctions, barricades, traffic kiosks are among the places identified where the logo will be put up so that is prominently visible.

